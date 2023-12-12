Erick Sánchez is at the highest point of his career. The midfielder is by far the big star of Pachuca, in addition to already being a fixture within Jaime Lozano's Mexican National Team. This being the case and being only 23 years old, Erick understands that this is the ideal time to leave the Tuzos team and take the leap in quality to a greater sporting challenge, with the 'little boy' wish to finalize his departure for Europe. in this winter market.
In recent days, Pachuca received a first offer from Feyenoord for Sánchez, which was rejected by the Hidalgo state team since it did not meet expectations. Tuzos says he is open to negotiating the sale of Sánchez with teams from Europe, however, the reality is that the team prefers to accommodate him within the Liga MX market where they know they can receive more money for their star, in fact, two teams from large capital have the offer in their hands.
Azteca Deportes reports that both América and Monterrey have formal offers ready to put on the table for Pachuca, however, both clubs are waiting for Tuzos to define Sánchez's future, if this is not to leave for Europe, which as of today Today is the most likely, then both the eagles and the striped will begin the formal battle to keep Erick's signature, who will seek to evade the local market as much as possible.
