It seems that one of the most important novels of the winter transfer market of Liga MX has come to an end. For weeks it was unknown what the fate of Nicolás Benedetti would be facing the Clausura 2023. The Colombian midfielder had a gray spell for the Águilas, but he has found the best version of him in Mexican soccer playing for Mazatlán FC.
In the 2022 Apertura, Benedetti played 16 games with the Sinaloan team, scored three goals and provided two assists. Due to his contribution to the team, the board of directors of the Sinaloan team made the signing of the 25-year-old Colombian from Cali a priority. The midfielder’s loan ends on December 31, 2022.
According to the most recent reports, Club América and Mazaltán have reached an agreement for ‘El Poeta’. According to reporter Fernando Esquivel, the agreement would be for 80% of the coffee midfielder’s letter.
This report indicates that there are still some issues to be defined, such as the buyback clause, amounts and payment dates. It is also mentioned that there is already an agreement with the player’s agent and the player and that the operation would reach a figure close to five million euros.
Benedetti arrived at Club América in January 2019. During his stay with the Águilas, he was affected by loss of play and serious injuries. With this club he only played 52 games, scored eight goals and gave four assists.
In a year with Mazatlán, Benedetti almost surpassed his numbers with the Águilas: he played 33 games, scored five goals and gave three assists. If everything goes as planned, ‘El Poeta’ will become a Mazatlan player permanently.
