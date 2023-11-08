The semester is being peculiar for Igor Lichnovsky. The center back, after being champion with the Tigres, was erased by Siboldi within the UANL team, so he was looking for accommodation inside and outside of Mexico without success, even, due to the lack of opportunities, he was close to signing with a Kings League Spain team. However, upon the closing of the Liga MX market, from the country’s capital, the doors of América opened to the Chilean defender.
The accumulation of injuries meant that the center back was considered by André Jardine as part of the starting eleven from the moment he first arrived in the country’s capital, and with the passage of time the defender earned his continuity within the star team, since his performance by far It has been above expectations. Now, everything indicates that the defender will not finish his time in Coapa this winter, since his purchase is about to be finalized.
According to information from Fernando Esquivel, everything is ready for América to exercise its obligation to purchase Lichnovsky. The defender would have to play around 60 minutes in the remainder of the campaign for this procedure to be completed and barring any surprise, Igor will continue to be a footballer from the Coapa nest in 2024. Thus, in the last few hours they would have had a board-player meeting to define the details of the Chilean’s contract as a man one hundred percent belonging to Club América and it is expected that the announcements will be made around the end of the year.
