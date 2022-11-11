America Y Junior They are teams used to fighting for titles, they have recently been to the Olympics and their coaches already know what it feels like to lift trophies in those cities and surrounded by their fans. But now, in the first two dates of the semifinal home runs, that illusion seems very far away.

The two teams are blank after two presentations. The reds of Cali, surprised by Golden Eagles and then, punished for their lack of effectiveness by the Medellin.

And the people from Barranquilla, unable to sustain a draw for which they worked hard in Pereira and then, diminished in payroll and spirits, they were well outmatched by millionaires, who rarely wins at the Metropolitano and this semester has two wins there.

The bad record of the teams that lost the first two games

The antecedents do not help the teams that reach the first two dates without points, such as América and Junior. Since the short tournaments are played, starting in 2002, 27 clubs started the home runs with two losses (playoffs not included).

Only two, 7 percent, were finalists and both ended as champions: Millonarios, in 2012-II, lost against Junior and Pasto. He then won three games in a row and closed with a tie with Junior in Bogotá to qualify for the final, which he beat Medellín.

For its part, Nacional, in 2013-I, lost the first game against Pasto (2-1) and then fell at home against Itagüí (1-2). But then they won three games and tied the other and finally beat Santa Fe in the final.

Guimaraes, optimistic with America

That optimism is maintained by Alexandre Guimarães, the coach of América, who still trusts in the mathematical possibilities and in the capacity of a group that could not strengthen in the middle of the year, due to the club being suspended.

“What we have to do is lift them, we still have more difficult options, but the last word has not yet been said. We also have to recover points for the international tournament”, said Guimarães.

“Always, in this type of situation you have to let the waters return to their course in the next 24 hours. There is absolutely nothing to attack. Later, on Thursday, when they have passed this weight, we will talk about it. This group has shown through this entire tournament incredible resilience to come out of these small adverse outcomes,” he added.

Julio Comesaña, resigned with the Junior

Much less optimistic is Julio Comesaña, the Junior coach, who even seems to regret having entered at eight, an effort that later cost him losing the Cup final against Millonarios.

“In Montería we would have gone with a youth team and prepared ourselves all week to play the Cup with all the people, make an effort there, but it is not easy to make that decision. We human beings want everything and we don’t think we’re not here for everything”, said Comesaña, who now has 14 injured players.

“With the companions I had spoken that entering at eight is a suffering until December 7. But it’s nice when you enter fresh and whole, “added the Junior’s coach.

América will play its future on Sunday, against Pasto, at Pascual Guerrero, and that same day, Junior will visit Santa Fe, with the return of Sebastián Viera and Carlos Bacca, who paid a suspension date. At the feet of the players of both teams is trying to change history.

