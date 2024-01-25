The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said that Baghdad and Washington agreed to form a committee to begin talks on the future of the US-led military coalition in Iraq against terrorist groups, with the aim of setting a timetable for the gradual withdrawal of forces and ending the coalition.

The ministry said, in a statement published by the official Iraqi News Agency (INA), “In fulfillment of its national obligations and in line with the growing capacity and efficiency of the Iraqi forces, the Iraqi government announces, in agreement with the government of the United States of America, the success of the ongoing negotiation rounds between the two sides that began in August 2023 and its conclusion indicates the necessity of launching… The Supreme Military Committee at the level of working groups to assess the threat and danger of ISIS, the situational and operational requirements, and to strengthen the capabilities of the Iraqi security forces, in order to formulate a specific and clear timetable that specifies the duration of the presence of the international coalition’s advisors in Iraq and to initiate the gradual, deliberate reduction of its advisors on Iraqi soil and end the military mission of the coalition against ISIS.” .

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs added, “The agreement includes a transition to comprehensive bilateral relations with the coalition countries, political, economic, cultural, security, and military, consistent with the vision of the Iraqi government. We particularly mention the Strategic Framework Agreement, which regulates comprehensive relations between Iraq and the United States of America and reflects the common desire for cooperation between the two sides in a way that achieves the interests of the Iraqi government.” The two countries contribute to strengthening Iraq's regional and international role in a manner befitting its historical status and building the best relations with the international community to serve the interests and aspirations of the Iraqi people.

The statement, issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed that “Iraq renews its commitment to the safety of the international coalition’s advisors during the negotiation period in all parts of the country, and to maintain stability and prevent escalation. The government also confirms its welcome of this agreement and considers it part of its fulfillment in fulfilling the government program and the pledges it has committed to.” In front of the people.”