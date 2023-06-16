These steps can be described as an “understanding” rather than an agreement that requires review by the US Congress, where many oppose giving Iran advantages because of its military assistance to Russia, its repressive actions at home, and its support for proxies attacking US interests in the region.

And after it failed to revive the Iranian nuclear agreement concluded in 2015, Washington hopes to restore some restrictions on Iran to prevent it from obtaining a nuclear weapon that could threaten Israel and spark an arms race in the region. Tehran says it does not aspire to develop a nuclear weapon.

The 2015 agreement, which then US President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018, put an end to Tehran’s enrichment of uranium at a purity of 3.67 percent and its stockpile of this material at 202.8 kilograms, limits that Tehran has exceeded since then.

US and European officials have been searching for ways to curb Tehran’s nuclear efforts since the collapse of indirect US-Iranian talks. The desire to resume discussions illustrates the growing sense in Western capitals of the need to deal with Iran’s programme.

The US government denies reports it is seeking an interim agreement, using its carefully crafted deniability to leave open the possibility of a less formal “understanding” that could avoid congressional review.

State Department spokesman Matt Miller denied any agreement with Iran.

However, he said Washington wanted Tehran to de-escalate tensions, curb its nuclear program, stop supporting regional groups carrying out proxy attacks, stop supporting Russia’s war on Ukraine and release detained US citizens.

“We continue to use diplomatic means of communication to achieve all these goals,” he added, without going into details.

“Call it what you want, whether it’s an interim agreement, an interim agreement or a joint understanding,” an Iranian official said. “Both sides want to prevent further escalation.”

At first, he said, “this will include a prisoner exchange and the release of part of the frozen Iranian assets.”

He said other steps could include exemptions from US sanctions linked to Iran for exporting oil in return for halting uranium enrichment at 60 percent and greater Iranian cooperation with the UN International Atomic Energy Agency.

Calm down

“I would call it a calming understanding,” said a Western official, who requested anonymity, adding that there is more than one round of indirect talks in Oman between US National Security Council official Brett McGurk and Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani.

The US special envoy for Iran, Rob Malley, also met Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, after months of Iran’s refusal to communicate directly.

The Western official said the idea is to create a status quo that is acceptable to all, to get Iran to avoid the Western red line of enrichment to 90 percent purity, which is usually seen as weapons, and perhaps even to “stop” its enrichment at 60 percent.

In addition to stopping at 60 percent, the official said, the two sides are discussing more Iranian cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency and not installing more advanced centrifuges in return for a “big transfer” of Iranian funds held abroad.

The official did not specify whether the halt meant that Iran would commit to not enriching above 60 percent, or that it would stop enriching to the same 60 percent.

Avoiding an Iranian-Israeli clash

It was also not clear the order of the steps and how they relate to the release of 3 American citizens detained by Iran. Officials said earlier that their release may be linked to the release of frozen funds.

An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday that the two countries might exchange prisoners soon if Washington showed goodwill, adding that talks were taking place through mediators, without elaborating. Iran’s mission to the United Nations has not yet responded to a request for comment in detail.

The Western official said that the main goal of the United States is to prevent the deterioration of the situation on the nuclear level and to avoid a possible clash between Israel and Iran.

“If the Iranians miscalculate, the possibility of a strong Israeli response is something we want to avoid,” he said.

US officials seem to avoid saying they are seeking a “deal” because of a 2015 law that requires Congress to obtain the text of any agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme, opening room for lawmakers to review and possibly vote on it.

Michael McCaul, chairman of the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, a Republican, wrote to President Joe Biden on Thursday saying that “any arrangement or understanding with Iran, even if it is informal, requires that it be submitted to Congress.”