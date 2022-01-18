A couple of requests were made by Santiago Solari to the America board, the Argentine coach requested for the eagles the priority signing of a defender, a situation that has been fulfilled after the arrival of the Spanish Jorge Meré and the arrival of a trusted right winger , something that it has been looking for since it arrived at the nest.
Confident that the board would give him that man on the right who would give depth to the team, Solari authorized the departure of the options he had for that area, Ibarra, Suárez, Benedetti and Córdova and to date, the Santiago Baños board did not has been able to fulfill the technician with the piece that he most required, the search for the right winger in Coapa has been a complete failure.
Throughout this market, up to 10 different names have sounded to reinforce America in that area of the field, several of them with formal offers, however, Baños has not managed to sign any, the most recent failure has been with the Argentine Pablo Solari, the eagles had reached a verbal agreement with Colo-Colo so that, in exchange for 4 million dollars, the youth will arrive at the nest, however, yesterday everything collapsed and once again the coach of America he is left without the reinforcement for which he has prayed the most.
#America #headaches #hiring #winger
Leave a Reply