Although this has not been his best semester, due to injuries that have kept him off the field for several weeks, the reality is that Henry Martín continues to be a key man within the América team. In addition to the Mexican’s scoring figures, which are really high, the ‘9’ has the respect of all his teammates internally, which is why since the departure of Guillermo Ochoa he has become the star captain of the team from the capital of the country.
Right now, the idea of the team from the country’s capital is to continue giving the Mexican a star within the club, because they know that if he maintains the rhythm and does what he has been criticized to date for, appearing in kill or be killed games, Martín could become a legend of modern Americanism. For this reason and beyond the fact that his contract is about to end, the Coapa board knows that they will put a renewal on the Mexican’s table.
Right now Henry has less than a year on his contract, from the first January the player will be able to negotiate with any club with his account to join for free starting in July. The reality is that neither of the two parties are worried about this, both the club and Henry are open to negotiating the renewal in June 2026, that is, until before the start of the World Cup and if everything goes as expected. , Martín could become the Mexican with the highest salary in Liga MX.
