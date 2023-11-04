YOU WILL BE FREE IN MONTHS! 👀🦅

América plans renewal of Henry Martín, however, there is concern. At the moment there is NO negotiation and the contract ENDS in June 2024, starting in January you can negotiate with any club and leave FREE. 😰

➡️ Henry wants to stay until the 2026 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/oXcRhsVJ5n

— Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) November 4, 2023