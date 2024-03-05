The America of Caliwhich is experiencing a crisis of results and performance in the Colombian league, will look for air this Wednesday in the midst of its crisis when it faces Alianza FC in the single match of the first phase of the Copa Sudamericana.

The game will be played at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla behind closed doors because the home of Alianza FC, the Armando Maestre Stadium in Valledupar, does not meet the conditions of the Conmebol to host the match.

Thus, the Red Devilsdirected by the Venezuelan Cesar Faríasthey will try to achieve classification and turn around the bad streak they are experiencing, since they have accumulated six games without winning – three defeats and three draws – and occupy 17th place in the table with just nine points in ten games.

César Farías, on the day of its presentation in America. See also South American Cup: Brazil already has three teams in the round of 16

The experienced strategist, whose continuity is in doubt despite having arrived at the club in January, will count on his main figures for this match, which are the Venezuelan goalkeeper Joel Graterol, center back Daniel Bocanegra, Argentine midfielder Franco Leys, creative Edwin Cardona and veteran scorer Adrián Ramos.

“We have the obligation to win, we are a great team and we are playing football to win. We have to go to Barranquilla to win,” said Farías about Wednesday's duel.

Alianza FC, which until last year was Alianza Petrolera and played in the city of Barrancabermeja, will play in an international tournament for the first time and dreams of winning a victory that will allow it to qualify for the group stage of the continental tournament. However, Tricolor Vallenato, as the newly founded team is known, is not having a good time either and is in 15th place in the Colombian league with 11 points.

The team, led by César Torres, has several experienced players who can make a difference such as the center back Pedro Franco, the creative Sherman Cárdenas and the scorer

Programming

Alliance vs. America

9 p.m.

TV: Directv SPorts channel 610

EFE

