The mythical Azteca Stadium will have remodeling works with a view to the Canada/United States/Mexico 2026 World Cup and the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’ must be more imposing than ever to host the tournament where two legends of the world football as they are Pele Y Diego Armando Maradona in the World Cups in Mexico 70 and Mexico 86.
Therefore, mobilizations are coming in the renovation project so that the imposing venue can host its third World Cup and thus have time and space to make new reforms and remodeling inside that allow it to live up to expectations. and requirements requested by FIFA.
Thus, according to information from CLEAR BRANDin the next few days the CDMX authorities will report on the dates on which the Azteca Stadium will be closed for its restructuring, thus causing both Club América and Cruz Azul to find a venue where they can play at home during the period in which the remodeling takes place.
The Mexican Soccer Federation It will give the official report to the two clubs so that they can find a new venue where they will play their home games, as well as the dates and periods in which they will have to play away.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first in history to have three host countries: Mexico, the United States and Canada. In addition, the Aztec territory will become the one that will have received the contest the most times, since together with the 1970 and 1986 editions, it will surpass other countries such as Brazil, Italy, France, Germany and the United States itself that have hosted it in Two occasions.
