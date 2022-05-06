With a view to the 2026 World Cup, where Mexico will be one of the venues, FIFA has visited the 3 venues placed on the table to host the World Cup: in Guadalajara the AKRON de Chivas, in Monterrey the BBVA de los Rayados de Monterrey and in Mexico City, the Azteca Stadium, home of the America eagles and the Cruz Azul sky-blues.
Of the three venues, only one requires modifications, the field of the Azteca Stadium, since the other two are partially new. The colossus of Santa Úrsula will begin its renovation at the end of 2022, with the concert of the famous singer Bad Bunny being the last event inside the venue until further notice.
This renovation could have a duration of up to 3 years of work, the same time in which neither América nor Cruz Azul will be able to play inside the Azteca stadium field, for which both are looking for a temporary home, being the Azulgrana Stadium, previously known as the Blue Stadium, the most viable and attractive option for the two clubs. It will be important that said venue is in ideal conditions, since there will be 3 teams that have activity in it, considering that Atlante is also a local in the former Ciudad Deportiva Stadium.
