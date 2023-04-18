Julián Quiñones is one of the fashionable men within the MX League, since his first title with Atlas, the Colombian with options to even add to the Mexican National Team has proven to be a player with a sporting level above the average in Mexico, Julián not only has a nature with the goal, which is why this semester he has scored 10 goals as sub-leader of scoring, he also has a lot of personality and his physical power always makes him an uncomfortable subject for rival defenses.
With a lot of effort, Atlas managed to keep him in the squad for at least six more months, since the player was surveyed by Tigres, Monterrey and América, as well as some clubs in Europe, but everything indicates that for the next tournament it will not be easy. The striker is once again having an incredible season despite the irregularity of the club and the two powerful men from the country’s capital are going for his signing.
According to information from Imagen TV, América and Cruz Azul have Julián’s wish list and both know that the red and black club expects between 9 and 15 million dollars for the sale of its star, by far the best player in the League MX. At the moment the information places those from the Coapa nest ahead of the La Noria in the possible signing of Julián, since there is a close relationship between the Azcárraga family and Grupo Orlegi, the company that owns the Atlas.
