Club América and Cruz Azul have begun to make movements for the Clausura 2022 tournament, they have already announced some losses from their squad and both have been able to add a reinforcement, Diego Valdes Y Christian Tabó, respectively.
Once a reinforcement on the offensive has been achieved, both clubs dispute the reinforcement of a defender from Atlético de San Luis, it is Unai Bilbao who is in the capital to tie up his new contract with an institution in Mexico City.
The Spanish central defender is in Mexico City to arrange his signing with one of the institutions, in recent hours there have been many versions about the arrival of the player to such a team, but so far there is still nothing clear.
In fact, in the most recent updates, the journalist from W Sports, Carlos Córdova, has advanced that there are negotiations between both clubs for the signing of the 27-year-old player.
On the other hand, the newspaper journalist RECORD, Armando Melgar, He has mentioned that the celestial directive is advanced in negotiations, however, while the Eagles continue to stalk, but to make a signing in defense, it is necessary to get rid of a defender such as Emmanuel Aguilera, Bruno Valdez, Sebastián Cáceres or Jordan silva.
However, the azulcrema box also has another pair of defenders contemplated as Israel Reyes Y Matheus Doria, who have aroused the interest of the board.
Unai Bilbao He arrived in Mexico in the summer of 2018 and since then he has played for Atlético de San Luis and Necaxa, playing a total of 110 games between the Primera División and Liga Ascenso MX (before the promotion of Los Potosinos).
