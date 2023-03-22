At the moment within América and Chivas are very focused on this tournament, both teams have great options to enter the league directly. To do this, they must have an important semester closure, today it seems that those from the Coapa nest are having a better performance than the Verde Valle team, since Paunovic’s team have added two consecutive defeats and have taken them out of the top 4 of the MX League.
At the moment the team from the country’s capital, like the people from Guadalajara, have their minds on the ball, but it is a fact that both directives are already analyzing the possible assembly of the squad for the next semester since the summer market is where the most money is usually spent Both teams have the option of signing a goalkeeper under analysis, more in Guadalajara than in América, but the two clubs could resume their interest in a man from the Mexican National Team.
According to information from Azteca Deportes, the goal is a headache for both teams, therefore, they value making an extra effort for Carlos Acevedo, who is not having a good time with the Santos team. The defensive weaknesses of this team have the goal as the most thrashed today.
In America there is no longer any confidence in Óscar Jiménez and depending on what Malagón does, the rest of the season they will take action or not for Carlos, while in Chivas it seems much more viable that there be at least another survey for the Mexican, since he is a fact that they are looking for a new goalkeeper.
