Heriberto Jurado is one of the great talents of the MX League, in general of any young Mexican in the world, since the winger was debuted by Jaime Lozano as a child in Necaxa, he already showed important virtues, now, after a couple of years Within professionalism, the winger has developed outstandingly, even receiving polls from teams in Europe, one of them Barcelona, a negotiation that went no further.
This being the case, it gives the impression that the sporting challenges that are required within Necaxa are becoming smaller and smaller for the Mexican and the Jury itself understands this, since throughout this winter market he has sought to leave the club, being in his moment close to reaching Cruz Azul, a move that Iván Alonso ultimately ruled out. Although the tournament has already rolled around, the options for Jurado to change home are still open, since the two most winning clubs in Mexico have him in their sights.
They report daily Record and “Young Soccer Player MX” that both América, as we reported days ago on 90min, as well as Chivas, continue with the intention of signing Jurado, which is why both boards are in talks with both the player's entourage and the people at Necaxa, beyond that right now nothing is closed.
In the case of Chivas, the club could only afford the signing of Jurado if they manage to sell Alexis Vega at some point in this market, otherwise they will have to wait until the summer. While those from Coapa keep Heriberto on the table, the club does not rule out Jonathan Rodríguez asking for his departure if he does not add the minutes he wants, with the Mexican being the best market option as a possible replacement. Thus, in both scenarios, the signing requires time.
