America and Chivas in the race for an MLS talent

The market within Liga MX has entered a pause, the teams are practically armed at one hundred percent, only some clubs are waiting for departures to be able to make final signings, in addition, the latest movements have been very meticulous, being the case taking advantage of the Liga MX break for the Leagues Cup, the directors are moving for their last reinforcements, and both Chivas and América have entered the race to sign one of the great jewels of the MLS.
Fernando Esquivel reports that both the Flock and the Eagles will make a financial effort this summer to seek the signature of Luna, a left winger with the potential to play as an attacking midfielder who is showing an outstanding level this MLS season. The attacker has 5 goals and 8 assists in addition to an additional goal in the cup, that is, in 24 games in all competitions, Diego has participated directly in 14 goals, very notable figures.
Luna’s performance is even more brilliant considering that he is only 20 years old, despite this, he is already one of the most decisive players in the MLS. This being the case, both America and Chivas show their desire for the young man of Mexican descent because he would fill a gap in their rosters that is still empty, that of left winger. In any case, the move would not be easy, because the career in financial terms can extend up to 10 million dollars, in addition, the youngster has a very good market in Europe.
