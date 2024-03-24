As is customary, the directives of the largest teams in Mexican soccer are already analyzing their possible signings for the next tournament, with everything and there is still a long way to go in the current Clausura 2024 Tournament.
Club América and Club Deportivo Guadalajara have plans to reinforce their squad, especially in the central defense sector and Alan Montes of Club Necaxa is the one chosen by both clubs as the first option for the Apertura 2024.
The Eagles are looking for a possible replacement for Sebastian Caceres who could go to Europe and Nestor Araujo who does not enter into plans André Jardine. For its part, Guadalajara seeks to give internal competition to its centers such as: Gilberto Sepulveda and Antonio Briseno.
The brother of César 'Cachorro' Montes He plays in the same central defense position and is 23 years old. In the current semester he has been a key piece of the team's scheme. Eduardo Fentanessince he has played 11 games, 10 of them with a starter.
According to information from the portal Transfermarktthe player is valued at 2.30 million eurosIn addition, he has a current contract with the Rayos until June 30, 2027, so any of those interested in signing him will have to offer a juicy offer for the element so that the Aguascalientes team is interested in selling their jewel.
The youth defender began his career with Sonoran Maroonshe went through the Rayados subsidiaries and Necaxa himself, but before joining the Rayos first team at the beginning of 2023 he went through the Real Aviles of the Fourth Division of Spain.
