The two-time Mexican soccer champion, Club América, is preparing for its debut in the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup 2024which is why they will previously play a couple of international friendly matches against Premier League clubs, the first of which will be against Chelsea this Wednesday, July 31 at 5:30 p.m. from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
In this way, it is expected that André Jardine give your players minutes of play so that they can get into the rhythm of the game before making their presentation in the binational tournament, since they have not been active since July 20 in the last Matchday 4 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament.
We leave you with the possible lineups of these teams for their match in the United States from one of the most impressive buildings in the United States.
