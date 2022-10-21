America of Cali confirmed this Thursday the first place in Group D of the Women’s Libertadores Cup 2022 by defeating Alianza Lima 2-1, which was eliminated from the tournament at the end of the group stage in third place.

Those led by Andrés Usme added their third victory in the tournament and made full of victories with goals from Heidy Mosquera and Catalina Usme, who continues to expand her legend the tournament as the top historical scorer of the Women’s Copa Libertadores by adding her thirty-first goal .

Venezuelan Heide Padilla scored for Alianza Lima, who avoided being thrashed against the Colombians thanks to the great performance in the second half by Peruvian goalkeeper Maryory Sánchez.

Universidad de Chile, America’s rival in the quarterfinals

America already has a rival for the quarterfinals: they will face Universidad de Chile, which finished in second place in group D, after losing yesterday 2-1 against Palmeiras. That match will be played on Sunday, in Quito.

The U participates for the third time in the Libertadores and its best performance was in 2020, when it finished in fourth place in the tournament. In that edition they eliminated Santa Fe in the quarterfinals, defeating them 3-1.

For this new participation in the Libertadores, Universidad de Chile was reinforced with a Colombian player, Gabriella Huertas, figure and champion with Santa Fe in the local League.

For its part, Deportivo Cali, who faced the third date of the group stage with the peace of mind of already having a guaranteed spot for the quarterfinals, confirmed the first place in Group A by beating Always Ready 10-1.

The Azucareras had three victories, including the first against the champion Corinthians (2-1) and against Olimpia (2-1), in two games where the Colombian team showed great strength by losing in both matches.

Ferroviária, on the way to Cali in the quarterfinals

In the quarterfinals, the Caleñas will face Ferroviária, champion of the Libertadores in 2015 and 2020, which this Wednesday tied in extremis 2-2 with Boca Juniors with a goal in the last minute by Laryh.

The Brazilian team lost first place in their group on goal difference, having narrowly won their first two games, both 1-0, against Ecuador’s Ñañas and Uruguay’s Defensor Sporting.

About his rival on Saturday, Cali coach John Albert Ortiz said: “It’s a team that was already champion of this Libertadores, that knows how to play this kind of games. Like almost all Brazilian teams, they try to play on the ground, give them good control and handling of the ball, and that makes them an aggressive team. They are strong in the mid lane, but they have some players on the wing that are interesting”.

