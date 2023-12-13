The ministry added in a statement that the sanctions target 8 individuals who work to continue Hamas’ activity by representing the movement’s interests abroad and managing its financial affairs.

Brian Nelson, Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said: “Hamas continues to rely heavily on networks of officials in vital areas and partner entities, exploiting what appear to be lenient judicial authorities to direct fundraising campaigns for the movement and transfer those illicit funds to support its military activities in Gaza”.

The Treasury Department added that a number of Hamas officials targeted by the sanctions are based in Turkey, including one of the most prominent elements in financial activities there, Haroun Mansour Yaqoub Nasser al-Din.

She continued, saying that Haroun Nasser al-Din was involved in a network that transferred funds from Turkey and the Gaza Strip to the Hamas command center in Hebron in the West Bank and helped support Hamas’ activities to cause further unrest in the West Bank.

Nelson traveled to Oman and Turkey at the end of last month to work on American efforts to deprive Hamas and other groups of the ability to collect and transfer funds.

The United States and Britain previously imposed three packages of sanctions on the movement after an attack it launched on Israel on October 7.