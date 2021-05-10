President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan saves US forces from a complex war, but it does little to mitigate it. The “Taliban” is committed to restoring a copy of its emirate that existed before September 11, 2001, and it appears that it is not interested in holding talks with other Afghans. The Afghan government, torn apart by infighting and corruption, is unable to put political pressure on the Taliban to negotiate peace. Given the impasse between the Afghans and the impending US withdrawal, what happens now? Here are five things to watch out for.

First, American personnel face threats while leaving – but the Taliban will be wary. Biden’s decision to start the withdrawal by May 1 contradicts the Taliban’s demand that the United States must leave by that date – as outlined in the Doha Agreement in February 2020. US negotiators were unable to negotiate with the Taliban to extend the deadline for withdrawing US forces. The “Taliban” are threatening to launch attacks on the US military after May 1. In response, the United States is transferring an aircraft carrier equipped with combat aircraft to the region to protect military forces during the withdrawal.

Will the Taliban attack US forces after May 1? The group’s recent behavior indicates that it knows any significant harm to American personnel could trigger a harsh American response and could alter the timetable for withdrawal. At the same time, a longer US stay could embarrass the Taliban leadership, as its political base has been widely suspicious of peace talks. Consequently, the Taliban are faced with strong incentives to prove that it has punished the United States for violating the Doha Agreement.

Perhaps for this reason, the administration plans to make the withdrawal as fast as possible – with an initial plan to withdraw all forces by July 4.

Second: – The Afghan security sector may collapse

With the withdrawal of US forces, the Afghan government and its military will likely come under tremendous pressure. Recently, the head of the US Central Command, “Kenneth MacKenzie,” noted that the Afghan army “will definitely collapse” without US support. Afghanistan’s security sector continues to be overly dependent on US oversight while it suffers from attrition and rampant corruption.

The American withdrawal will lead to uncertainty about continued US military assistance and whether the United States will come to support the Afghans in a major emergency. Without an American presence, Afghan leaders might intensify their arming and hunt down security sector personnel. This could undermine the Afghan army’s resolve to stay in the fight, weaken command and control, and create incentives among senior military officers and soldiers to defect and make deals with the Taliban. There may be a sideways shift by the main political elites.

For the time being, the Taliban’s political strategy of forming its internal strength and not forming alliances with elites and factions is discouraging the elites from changing positions. Moreover, the Taliban are looking for revenge on leaders who have sided with the United States – and this drive could lead to the formation of anti-Taliban ethnic militias, warlords, and military leaders to form an anti-Taliban front.

Third: Biden’s diplomatic influence may be limited.

Biden’s diplomatic options for mitigating the fallout from the US withdrawal are limited. The recent US efforts to hold a UN-backed conference in Turkey between the Afghan elites and the “Taliban” to arrange power-sharing has been postponed. The American negotiators were unable to persuade the “Taliban” to join the talks.

The US will likely have less influence to dissuade the Taliban from escalating the civil war. Once the forces leave, the United States will not be able to threaten to delay its departure, as it has done in the past, to get the Taliban to engage in talks. Senior US officials believe that the Taliban want international legitimacy – and that this will be a potential source of US influence in the future. In the event of a civil war in which the Taliban militarily wins, the administration threatens that it will impose sanctions on the political system resulting from the “Taliban” movement and make it an international “pariah”.

This threat is questionable at the moment, as the Taliban enjoy strong ties with US adversaries such as China, Russia, Pakistan and Iran. There are still other US tools, including UN sanctions, to which the Taliban are responding.

On the other hand, the United States has more influence over the Afghan government – it may still be able to threaten to cut aid to impose better behavior. But without the presence of American forces in the country, relations between the American and Afghan governments will enter a new and unknown region. It is also likely that the Afghan government will seek support from non-US sources.

Fourth: It is likely that the terrorists in Afghanistan will re-emerge

Anti-American terrorists, such as Al Qaeda supporters, are still in Afghanistan. According to the United Nations and US intelligence, the “Taliban” continue to support “Al Qaeda”, despite the uncertainty over whether the “Taliban” will allow international attacks from Afghanistan to be planned. ISIS also exists, but due to its competition with the Taliban, it is weak and has no clear path to gaining power.

In announcing the withdrawal of forces, Biden indicated that Al-Qaeda is “deteriorating” but that he avoided the issue of “Taliban” relations with “Al Qaeda.” The administration did not mention other groups that helped Al Qaeda in the region, such as the Pakistani insurgent group Pakistan Taliban (TTB). Given the Taliban’s support for Al Qaeda and the resurgence of the “Pakistan Taliban” movement, it is likely that the organization will have some kind of presence inside Afghanistan, and perhaps also along the Afghan-Pakistani border.

The Biden administration is working on finalizing the US strategy to counter terrorism from outside Afghanistan – relying on surveillance aircraft and special operations forces to monitor and target threats. Right now, the main challenge is that there are no U.S. military bases nearby. The negotiation rules may require concessions to China and Russia, which both have major influence in South and Central Asia. In addition to the US bases in the Gulf, India is an easier option to establish the bases because of the strong ties between the United States and India, but the United States will have to negotiate access to the airspace over Pakistan to Afghanistan.

Fifth: The state of civil insecurity will worsen

After successive years of intense violence, civilians in Afghanistan are preparing for further war. Targeted killings increased in Kabul, including against women and religious minorities. US counterterrorism efforts may also challenge civilian security in the coming months. Some civilians may try to flee to Europe, especially vulnerable religious and ethnic minorities and working women, along with Afghans who have worked with US forces. In short, the United States may withdraw its forces, but the war in Afghanistan is far from over.

Esfandiar Mir *

The writer is a fellow of the Center for International Security and Cooperation (CISAC) at Stanford University.

To be published in a special arrangement with the Washington Post and Bloomberg News Service.