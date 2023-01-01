Raúl Jiménez’s time at Wolverhampton could end in the following days. The Mexican has been notified that he will have a substitute role within the team that Lopetegui now leads, as the Spaniard trusts Diego Costa and newcomer Matheus Cunha more than the man from the Mexican team, who played against the attend the world cup instead of staying with the club to earn a place.
For this reason, the Mexican has been linked to different teams in recent days, specifically there are two clubs that sound loudest in Jiménez’s environment, the first of which is the Houston Dynamo squad that are willing to give him a franchise player position for ‘Lobo’ and the other is América, which although in the words of its coach they have ruled out an interest in Raúl, the reality is that the team would be happy to be able to sign the striker.
The most recent information affirms that those from Coapa do have an interest in repatriating Raúl, however, they are not in a position to seek his purchase at this time, since it would imply an investment of more than 15 million dollars between transfer and salary, a luxury that today the club cannot afford. The only way they could receive ‘9’ in the nest is through a loan for 6 months and with options to negotiate their final purchase already in the summer market.
#América #analyzes #transfer #Raúl #Jiménez
Leave a Reply