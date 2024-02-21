America…an exciting time for space exploration

Space exploration is one of humanity's most profound endeavors. And people are the ones who carry out the missions, enabling American leadership in deep space exploration that has inspired the world. But congressional budget gridlock and recent job cuts in the US space program have our country on the verge of losing that leadership.

Last week, more than 500 employees at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a leader in robotic space exploration, lost their jobs. When I was a college student, I had the life-changing opportunity to work with some of these engineers who operate the Spirit and Opportunity rovers, and I currently work with others while leading NASA's lunar mission. While those trained and creative colleagues at JPL were waiting to be laid off as operations centers closed, the Curiosity and Perseverance rovers on Mars were probably wondering why Earth hadn't phoned in to make new science observations that day. Meanwhile, also last week, the Chinese space agency moved the Xueqiao-2 Relay satellite to prepare for launch to support humanity's first achievement – the return of a sample from the far side of the Moon – as part of China's lunar and Mars exploration campaign. The American space program should not be in this position.

The JPL layoffs and reassignments this winter at other NASA centers and space industry partners across the country arose as a result of a complex budget impasse between the House and Senate over funding priorities. In response, NASA chose to reduce its expenses in anticipation of losing funding. The move, in turn, created a hole of more than $500 million in the solar system exploration budget as the fiscal year began. As the gap widened, competitions erupted over the remaining funding. This is not worthy of the American space program, which is the jewel of our nation. Any disruption to US deep space exploration is meaningless when the field now offers more exciting opportunities than it has since the 1960s and since the Apollo program, with more players around the world.

The private space industry is thriving in low Earth orbit. Several international programs have conducted successful deep space missions: Japan, Korea, India, the United Arab Emirates, Europe, and China. In 2017, NASA established the Artemis program to transport humans to the Moon and Mars, and this program has continued through a change in administration. The James Webb Space Telescope is providing amazing data, and the astronomy community has recommended a new space telescope to find Earth-like worlds orbiting other stars. In 2022, the National Academies completed a new decadal survey of planetary science and astrobiology, providing an ambitious, balanced, and actionable ten-year plan for completing missions to Europa, Titan, the Moon, and Venus, as well as initiating a new mission: the Mars Sample Return Mission, the Uranus Orbiter, and the Race for Missions to Any Destination. In the solar system. I had the privilege of working with more than 100 planetary scientists and engineers who took input from thousands of our colleagues to formulate this 10-year plan for continued U.S. leadership in space science.

But I now see that this leadership is in danger of faltering. The nation needs our leaders to act with a consistent vision and maintain the willpower to implement long-term plans, even if times are tough. My colleagues and I look to NASA to stand with the science and the National Academies' mission recommendations. To maintain leadership in space, we seek that Congress fund NASA's Science Mission Directorate at the fiscal year 2024 levels planned in the President's budget, or at least at the fiscal year 2023 levels that are still ongoing. We also need our nation's leaders to embrace both human exploration and machine exploration, and to resist pitting them against each other, as in the current budget impasse. Each benefits the other. The science accomplished by humans on the Moon and Mars will be extraordinary.

Planning to send humans to Mars will benefit greatly from engineering flight performance data. Information provided by the first launch of the Mars Sample Return Mission vehicle as its rocket climbed through the thin Martian atmosphere and sampled potentially dangerous Martian dust will allow us to understand how astronauts can protect themselves from it. The Artemis program and the Mars Sample Return Mission are two cornerstones of US leadership in space exploration. This leadership requires continued development of the highest priority Mars Sample Return Mission science on a timescale that maintains a robust and balanced mission portfolio and ensures that the Artemis astronauts can land safely on the Moon.

Every space mission dollar here on Earth is spent on high-tech jobs, enhancing our technological competitiveness, and providing lasting knowledge for generations. We explore because we want to know: “How did we get here?” and “Are we alone?” Because, as President John Kennedy said, it is good for our society to do hard things. We show the world what American ingenuity can do, and we collaborate with other nations on peaceful exploration missions that connect our cultures. We also spark children's interest in science, engineering and exploration, and what can be achieved by working together. In 2024, our leaders need to unite, support the space workforce, and demonstrate the willpower to move forward so that America can continue to lead the world in our exploration of the universe.