Mexico City.- The return of Alvaro Fidalgo with the America club It was estimated for next Saturday, July 15, the day on which the Eagles will receive in the Aztec stadium to the Stripe of the Puebla Clubas part of matchday three of the 2023 Liga Mx Apertura.

He Spanish is disabled by a red card in the semis of the Closing 2023 before the hated rival, Chivas de Guadalajara. The Disciplinary Commission determined to penalize the player from Oviedo two games, proper to pay in this start of the championship.

To the misfortune of midfielder 26 years old, Club América’s plans to consider him against the people of Puebla will have to be canceled due to the rescheduled duel against Roosters of Querétarowhich must have been held on the last Sunday in The corrector.

The bad conditions of the field of play caused the suspension of the game corresponding to date two, Alvaro Fidalgo he will have to wait to add his first minutes in this tournament, his return to activity will be until the participation of the feathered team in League Cup.

Álvaro Fidalgo will not see activity in J3

The first version of the competition that will have the participation of mexican clubs and Americans will have the creams located in the Core Group 1 next to Columbus Crew and St.Louis City. His presentation will be on July 27 at the Lower.com Fieldof Ohio.

America club It is in the penultimate position of the table without units but with a game without celebrating. Your commitment to Club Puebla This weekend it will be at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 6:00 p.m. (Culiacán time).