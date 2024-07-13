Within América, they have started the tournament with a significant number of absences, despite this, the Coapa team has one victory and one defeat in the season. That being the case, the board is about to close several signings this weekend, two of them foreigners in the figures of Cristian Borja and Rodrigo Aguirre. In the same way, the management has been working for weeks on the arrival of Victor Davila and although the signing is not off, it does raise doubts for the board.
Fernando Esquivel reports that CSKA Moscow is 100% open to selling the Chilean this summer, however, they will not let him go for less than 10 million dollars, a figure that, although América has the capital to pay, the sports department considers to be a very high price for a forward who is not in his best form, either at club level or with his national team.
The source says that beyond the total agreement with the player, Coapa believes that for 10 million dollars, there are options to get players of a higher level, inside or outside of Mexico, and that is the case, before making the final move for Victor, they will sound out other attackers that the club likes and in case they cannot move forward with someone else, América will finalize the arrival of Victor with the intention of not reaching the figure that CSKA demands.
