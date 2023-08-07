Henry Martin was injured last Friday, August 4, in the warm-up prior to the duel between the America club and Chicago Fire in the League Cup 2023. The Yucatecan forward suffered a tear in his right calf and, according to the report by journalist Gibrán Araige, from the TUDN network, will be out of activity for three to four weeks.
The Eagles have a serious problem facing the next days of the Opening 2023since he has a deficit of players in the center forward position. América can place Julián Quiñones in this position, although it is not the place where the Colombian striker looks best.
América loaned Esteban Lozano, another nominal forward, to Sporting de Gijón, so their options are very limited to make up for the absence of Henry Martín. The Coapa team only has one other option: Román Martínez. However, the ‘Mozumbito’ has remained in duty and has not finished consolidating with the first team.
In this context, the Eagles would return to the charge for an element that had already interested them in the summer transfer market. Is about Teun Wilkestriker who belongs to SPAL of the Italian Serie B.
According to a report by journalist Fernando Esquivel, the azulcrema directive would have reactivated its interest in signing Teun Wilke, 21, in this transfer market.
America would look for a loan. According to this information, an agreement is expected to be reached between both teams this week.
