The US has once again openly supported India over the violent clash that took place on 15 June in Galvan, Ladakh. US Deputy Foreign Minister Stephen Bigan said that China was intensifying the fight on every front of its interests. America’s strategy is to push China back on all fronts, including India’s claim of sovereignty over the Galvan Valley. On 29–30 August China also attempted to capture the Pangong Lake area, which was thwarted by the Indian Army.Addressing the Third Indo-US Leadership Conference, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Bigan said that instead of seeking a logical balance and common interest, China should be as much as it is by stealing technology or claiming national sovereignty over land and sea areas of other countries. Tapped as much as I could. Therefore, the US is making serious efforts to push China backward on all fronts.

America with India’s claim in Galvan

He said that our strategy is to push China back in virtually every field. We are doing this in the area of ​​security. We are doing this in the context of his fruitless demands to claim sovereign territories, whether it is the case of India’s Galvan Valley on the Indo-China border or the South Pacific Sea. The Trump administration is doing the same in economic matters.

China reacted in retaliation in Pangong, said- Indian Army crossed LAC

US is taking action against China

Talking to US Ambassador to India Richard Verma, Bigan said that Trump had taken action against unfair and repressive methods of the Chinese economy. America’s first phase of trade agreement is just the first step in this direction. A lot of steps will be taken in the coming years to bring balance to the US-China economic relationship. China has been receiving special privileges and benefits for a very long time. China has redeemed it well.

Former US policy proved to be a failure on China

Bigan said that twenty years ago when the initiative was taken to bring China into the World Trade Organization, policy makers believed that the institutions with which China was joining would change its political system and Chinese interests and that more rule-based system will form. But, unfortunately the US administration has come to the conclusion that this experiment has failed on all fronts and I want to mention that we will push China back again.

Jinping hiding the hunger of China under the cover of ‘Jung’, the situation was similar in 1962 also

China changes international institutions

It was the most unsuccessful assumption that China would eventually change by joining China’s institutions. America found that China developed rapidly in this century and is using its influence in these institutions to change China’s interests in these institutions. This is unacceptable from the American point of view and in institutions like the World Health Organization or the World Intellectual Property Organization, we are pushing it back. We are pushing vigorously to ensure that these organizations follow their core principles or we will make it clear that we will not be a part of those efforts, but here the government is trying its best to bring back the old situation.



China is erasing the identity of Tibet

Bigan alleged that China is trying to erase Tibet’s cultural identity. He is trying to separate Uygar Muslims from their faith and historical tradition, if not hundreds of thousands, if not millions. The Chinese government has violated the agreement between Britain and China on the transfer of Hong Kong and to control the island directly from Beijing is to abolish the principle of a China two system, which China has committed to the people of Britain and Hong Kong. And was to be maintained till 2049.