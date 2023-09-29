Thus, the Democratic President once again violates a promise he made during his election campaign not to allow fossil fuel exploration on federal lands.

The decision announced on Friday was also subjected to severe criticism from the oil and gas sector, because it allowed fewer drilling operations than was planned during the era of former President Donald Trump.

The decision notes the possibility of issuing permits for three drilling areas, which is the “lowest” number in the history of the sector, according to the Biden administration.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, which manages federal lands, the state is legally obligated to open permits for the exploitation of hydrocarbons in order to be able to license more projects to produce energy from wind.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said, “The Biden-Harris administration is committed to building a future based on clean energies and ensuring America’s energy independence.”

Earlier this year, the Joe Biden administration banned any new exploitation of gas or oil in a vast area north of Alaska in response to the “climate crisis,” five months after it approved a hydrocarbons project in the same state near the North Pole.