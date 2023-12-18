“The chemical/oil tanker Swan Atlantic was attacked by a unidirectional attack drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen… At approximately the same time, the bulk cargo ship Clara reported an explosion in waters near its position,” it said. “This attack is separate from the attack on the Swan Atlantic.”

US Central Command added that there were no reports of injuries during either incident.

Forming an international coalition

On the other hand, the United States announced on Monday the formation of an international coalition to confront Houthi attacks in the Red Sea under the name “Multinational Security Initiative,” which includes ten countries, including Britain, France, Italy, and Bahrain.

A statement by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said, “Countries that seek to establish the basic principle of freedom of navigation must come together to confront the challenge posed by this entity.”

Austin, who is on a visit to Bahrain, which hosts the US fleet in the Middle East, said that the participating countries include Britain, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.

He added that they will conduct joint patrols in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.