Ukraine has aggressively sought US-made F-16 fighter jets to help it counter Russian air superiority.

The official said Washington had given Denmark and the Netherlands formal assurances that the United States would expedite approval of requests to transfer F-16s to Ukraine when the pilots received training.

“We welcome Washington’s decision to pave the way for sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Now, we will discuss the matter further with our European partners,” Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Denmark also said it would now consider supplying the fighters to Kiev.

“The government has said several times that a donation is the natural next step after training. We are discussing this with close allies, and I expect that we will soon be able to become more practical in this regard,” Danish Defense Minister Jakob Elliman Jensen told the Ritsaau news agency on Friday.

An 11-nation coalition is scheduled to start training Ukrainian pilots to operate the F-16 fighter jets this month in Denmark.

Denmark’s acting defense minister, Troels Poulsen, said in July that his country hoped to see the “results” of the training in early 2024.

Denmark and the Netherlands, both NATO members, are leading international efforts to train Ukrainian pilots as well as support and maintenance crews and eventually enable Ukraine to acquire F-16 fighter jets for use in the war with Russia.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in May that his country is seriously considering providing Kiev with F-16s, as the Netherlands is gradually ending the use of these fighters by the armed forces.

The US official said that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken sent two letters to his Danish and Dutch counterparts, assuring them that the United States would approve the requests.

US President Joe Biden in May approved programs to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters.

A training center will be opened in Romania in addition to their training in Denmark.

US officials have said in private conversations that the F-16s would be of great help to Ukraine in its current counteroffensive and would not be a game-changer when they eventually get there, in part because of Russia’s air defense systems.