The Pentagon stated that the sale of “HIMARS” and its equipment to Morocco amounted to $524 million.

She added that the State Department also approved a potential sale of joint confrontation weapons and equipment to Morocco worth up to $250 million.

HIMARS is a fast-moving missile launcher that is mounted on light armor and fires guided and accurate missiles.

These systems can carry up to 6 jet missiles or one ballistic missile. The system container includes 6 automatically controlled pipes.

The range of HIMARS missiles is eighty kilometers.

The Royal Moroccan Armed Forces had shown, earlier, a great interest in this type of weapon due to the combat roles it enjoys.