Buffalo, live social massacre of the 18-year-old supremacist at the supermarket

Nigger “and”14“Are the writings found on the AR-15 with which the 18-year-old student, Payton Gendron, carried out a massacre in a supermarket in Buffalo, in New York State. Thirteen people affected, of which ten died. Eleven are African American, two are white. The two words confirm the racist matrix of the massacre: “Nigger“Stands for” black “, and” 14 “is a reference to the most popular supremacist slogan, the” 14 words “in English of the message that can be translated as:” We must ensure the existence of our people and the future for white children ” . The slogan was coined by David Lane, a member of a white supremacist terrorist group known as ‘The Order’. Lane died in prison in 2007.

Usa: Buffalo massacre, in a video arrival of a killer at the supermarket

A chilling video broadcast on Twitch lasting forty seconds: they document the arrival in the car of the killer, who stops near a car where a family was loading the groceries. The footage was cut, but not by the author. The killer, who will tell the police that he is eighteen, he wore a black helmet. The images show the killer arriving in the parking lot, making a series of maneuvers and then approaching the entrance to the shop, after seeing some people, all African Americans, near a car. Among them also a girl. The killer jumps out, after presumably taking the AR-15, an assault weapon that had appeared in the images resting on the seat next to the driver. It is possible that the people who appeared in the images were among the first victims. The toll at the moment is ten dead and numerous injured.

Usa: Trump in Texas, “in 2024 we will take back the White House”

“We believe in God”. It is the message thererun by Donald Trump during the rally at the convention center in Austin, Texas, where he is campaigning for candidates for the Republican primary. The former president has returned to invoke “safe borders” against the “invasion of illegal immigrants”. “We will win like never before – he added – we will take back the Chamber, we will take back the Senate and, more importantly, in 2024 we will take back the beautiful, beautiful, beautiful White House”.

Read also:

Wheat war unleashed by Putin: famine alarm. And the rice rears up …

When China gets bigger, NATO threatens to bomb

Hacker attacks, Italy unprotected: let’s hire those who know the Blockchain well

Polls, Giorgia Meloni stretches on Enrico Letta’s Pd. And Salvini grows …

Italy rescued from the 2022 World Cup and Ecuador excluded from FIFA: the fans dream

Dead Onida, former president of the Consulta. The memory: that time in the editorial office of Affari … VIDEO

Hera, Concordia researchers meet 2000 high school students

Campari Soda, partnership to support young design creatives