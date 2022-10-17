The semifinals of the 2022 Liga MX Opening Tournament were ready with the culmination of the second leg quarterfinals, leaving Puebla, Santos Laguna, Cruz Azul and Tigres on the way.
America had no trouble winning 11-2 on aggregate over The fringewhich is why they continue to be the great favorites to win the title, but now Toluca will get in their way, who did their duty by beating 1-2 (4-6 aggregate) on a visit to The Shire Warriorsso that Ignatius Ambriz will try to put a stop to the Argentine team Ferdinand Ortiz.
Likewise, Rayados won his ticket to the semifinals by beating 3-0 (3-0 overall) against Machine in the BBVA Bancomer Stadiumwhere one of the good news was the return of the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori, who even scored. His rival will be Pachuca, who thanked the U of Nuevo Leonby beating 2-1 (2-2 overall), advancing for their best position in the table, having been fourth.
It will be this Monday when the MX League announce the official dates and times for the round trip duels. the clash between Eagles Y Devils will start in Nemesio Diez Stadiumclosing on the Aztec stadium. Likewise, Monterey Y Tuzos will start the chapter Hidalgo Stadium to meet the finalist The Steel Giant.
