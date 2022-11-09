Independent Medellin recovered in group B of the League by winning as a visitor the America of Cali0-2, at the Pascual Guerrero.

The game in the first minutes had the initiative of the local cast, who leaned on the bands and the ball still to have some approximation in the goal defended by Andres Mosquera.

At minute 10, Andres Ricaurte executed a frontal free kick towards the opposite area, Luciano Pons headed, goalkeeper Diego Novoa managed to scratch it, hit the post and then bounced again in the goalkeeper, where he went to the corner kick. The minutes passed, the Americans continued with the initiative, but the DIM little by little had a better control of the game.

About 19 minutes in, Novoa made a mistake at the start, Felipe Pardo finished off and the goalkeeper was able to correct it, sending it to a corner. In that charge, Gianfranco Peña grabbed Pons in the area, the referee Edilson Ariza did not charge anything and then he was called by Ricardo García’s VAR. The Santanderean after the review decreed a penalty. Andrew Cadavid he stood in front of the ball and charged hard in the middle to score the partial 1-0 in the 24th minute of the game.

Initially the Scarlets had very little reaction, playing the ball from one side to the other without depth. The first dangerous shot was made eight minutes later, with a long-distance shot by Iago Falque, which went through Mosquera’s vertical right. Then the powerful responded with a quick counterattack, in which Adrián Arregui assisted Felipe Pardo and despite the fact that they had numerical superiority, he decided the shot, which went wide.

At minute 51, the Paisa cast recovered a ball in the last line, Arregui played long with Luciano Pons On the right side, the Argentine beat him in speed and only against Novoa he defined a cross to make it 2-0.

The scarlet ones generated another option with a frontal pass from Falque to Daniel Mosquera, the attacker headed it and goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera sent it to the corner kick. Then the technician David Gonzalez He responded with two substitutions, David Loaiza and Jean Pineda came on for Vladimir Hernández and Andrés Ricaurte.

The rhythm of the red devils dropped again, the Antioqueños took the opportunity to start managing the game and ensure the result. Later, the Valle del Cauca players continued to try through the middle distance, but the shots went wide. In the end, the visit closed the game, achieving a very important victory and complicating the Americans.

On the third date of the group B home run, América de Cali will receive Deportivo Pasto and Independiente Medellín will visit Águilas Doradas.

