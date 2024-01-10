Welcome to the Nest! 🦅 Illian Hernández joins our team through a loan. pic.twitter.com/sW2rYJ0Xh3 — Club América (@ClubAmerica) January 10, 2024

With the addition of the attacker, the Brazilian coach André Jardine has a new weapon to be able to face all the tournaments that Coapa have in 2024, remembering that in addition to the League they will participate in the Champion of Champions, Leagues Cup and CONCACAF Champions League.