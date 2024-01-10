The current monarch of the Liga MXhe America clubadded his second reinforcement for Clausura 2024. After having signed Cristian Calderon For the left side, they now have a new face to support the offense, Illian Hernandezcoming from Pachuca on loan.
At first it had been assumed that the striker would leave NecaxaHowever, he was surprisingly announced as a signing for the Eagles. The gunner is 23 years old and is expected to become the replacement for Henry Martinsince in Bella Airosa he managed to score two goals during the Apertura 2023.
With the addition of the attacker, the Brazilian coach André Jardine has a new weapon to be able to face all the tournaments that Coapa have in 2024, remembering that in addition to the League they will participate in the Champion of Champions, Leagues Cup and CONCACAF Champions League.
The native of Fresnillo, Zacatecas, has fought with Miners of Zacatecas in the extinct MX Ascent and in the Liga MX since 2021 with the Tuzos. His debut could occur on Matchday 1 against Xolos in it Hot Stadiumsince it seems that the azulcrema team would have several casualties taking care of those who only returned to the preseason last Monday.
