The search for a new coach within America is being a total headache. The reality is that the club never expected the departure of Fernando Ortiz and they did not have an emergency plan on the table to replace ‘Tano’. For days now, those from the Coapa nest have had a wide list of options with names of all kinds for the club’s bench, however, after probing their priorities, they have only received rejections.
Santiago Baños flies back to Mexico after meetings with Javier Aguirre and Diego Alonso in Europe that have been a total waste of time, since both the Mexican and the Uruguayan have given a “no” to the sports president of America, since both prioritize continue their careers within European football. These two are added to the discard of Marcelo Gallardo. That being the case, it is time for the emergency trainers to be activated within the Coapa nest.
The situation has become more complicated and that is why América has reactivated the option of André Jardine, a Brazilian who plays for Atlético de San Luis and who is currently the new favorite to take over the squad. The club understands that the team from San Luis will not release their coach, for which they will have to pay the clause of 2 million dollars for it. Jardine has been in Mexico for a very short time, but he has an achievement that supports him as a quality guy, a gold medal in the last Olympic Games.
