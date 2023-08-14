America needs reinforcement if you want to compete for the title of the Opening 2023 of the MX League. The team led by André Jardine requires a midfielder, a central midfielder, but above all a central defender.
According to the most recent reports, Néstor Araujo could go out to European football in the coming weeks. To this we must add that the duo made up of Sebastián Cáceres and Israel Reyes does not end up consolidating.
The directive headed by Santiago Baños fixed on César Montes, current player of Espanyol de Barcelona, however, The desire of the ‘Cachorro’ is to remain in European football and he ruled out the offer of the cream-blue team.
In the last few hours, the possibility of a player arriving to reinforce this position has begun to sound strongly. Brazilian media have linked Léo Ortiz, a 27-year-old defender, with the Eagles.
Leonardo Rech Ortiz, better known as Léo Ortizis a central defender originally from Porto Alegre who He currently plays for Red Bull Bragantino of the Brazilian first division.
According to the Transfermarkt platform, The South American defender has an approximate market value of 6 million euros and has contract with Bragantino until the end of December 2026.
André Jardine’s coaching staff would have already started contacts with the player’s entourage to find out their opinion.
In case there is a green light to start trading, America will have to open the portfolio and spend a significant amount of money.
#América #activates #Plan #failing #finalize #signing #César #Montes
Leave a Reply