America from Cali gave the bombshell of the 6th date and beat Atlético Bucaramanga 1-2 this Sunday, in the BetPlay II-2024 League. The scarlet team jumped to the top positions in the standings and complicated things for the leopard.

Bucaramanga has not been able to consolidate a good start in the BetPlay II-2024 League, and this Sunday they lost at the Américo Montanini stadium. Thus, the leopard has 4 points in 6 games, and begins to give advantages in the standings.

It has not been easy for the current Colombian soccer champions, as they have seen their squad depleted after their first title. In addition, they have absentees and injured players, so coach Rafael Dudamel has not had the opportunity to strengthen his team.

The home team took the lead on the scoreboard with a powerful shot from Leonardo Flores, at minute 12, when facing the scarlet area.

America tied with a goal from Duvan Vergarawho in the 33rd minute received the ball on the left and, using a series of dribbles, ran through the Búcara area, sweeping away the opposing defenders, and finished for 1-1.

The match looked set to end in a draw, but at minute 90+5′, Vergara ran a ball and recovered a play that seemed lost, Adrián Ramos put in the cross, who finished for the winning goal 1-2.

