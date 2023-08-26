noisy session

During an emergency meeting of the Security Council, 13 of the 15 members, as well as the UN Secretary-General, condemned Pyongyang’s second attempt in three months to put a spy satellite into orbit using ballistic missile technology.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield said, “This should be a theme that unites us (…) but since the beginning of 2022, this council has not fulfilled its obligations due to obstruction by China and Russia,” according to “AFP.”

“The North Korean nuclear threat is increasing, and Russia and China are not living up to their responsibilities,” she added.

And she continued, “Instead, they celebrate violations of Security Council resolutions and continue to obstruct the Council’s work,” referring to the participation of Russian and Chinese officials in late July in a military parade in North Korea, during which it displayed new nuclear-capable drones and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The last time the Security Council witnessed unity of positions on the issue of North Korea was in 2017.

In May 2022, China and Russia vetoed a draft resolution imposing new sanctions on Pyongyang.

Since then, the Council has not adopted any draft resolution or statement.

The blame lies with America

Regarding North Korea’s actions, Chinese and Russian representatives again blamed the United States, pointing to its joint military exercises with South Korea.

An argument echoed by North Korean Ambassador Kim Song, he said: “As we have repeatedly stated, our launch of a reconnaissance satellite is an exercise of the legitimate right of self-defense to deter the increasingly hostile military actions of the United States.”

He stressed that his country “never recognized” the Security Council resolutions on the issue of North Korea.

For her part, the US ambassador objected, saying that North Korea “claims, as it has always done, that its nuclear weapons program is an act of self-defense, but we all know the truth.”

And she considered that Pyongyang “puts its paranoia and selfish interests above the stark needs of the North Korean people,” stressing that “its war machine is fueled by oppression and cruelty.”