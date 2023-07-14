According to Yemeni sources, the Yemeni citizen who was killed in the robbery is called Omar Moawada.

This incident came after the killing of the elderly Yemeni, Hammoud Al-Saidi, last Saturday, on a street in Queens, New York.

Yemeni citizens in Mississippi reported that the Yemeni citizen, Riyad Fadel, was killed after being hit by several bullets by an American man while he was working in a shop last Friday.

Sheikh Al-Saidi and the dream of return

According to Yemeni sources, Al-Saidi was killed after he left the noon prayer in a Queens street, when a gunman on a motorcycle shot him..

The police arrested the accused of killing Al-Saidi. The New York Times quoted the police, who charged the murderer, Thomas Abreu, 25, of Brooklyn, with killing Al-Saidi.

According to the newspaper, Al-Saidi came to the United States from Sanaa, Yemen, in 1962, in search of a “new life,” according to his son Ahmed, in an interview last Sunday..

He lived first in California, where he worked on a farm, then moved to New York City, and opened several “supermarkets,” according to his family..

He retired from real estate 10 years ago. He dreamed of returning one day to the small mountain village where he grew up and was planning his trip back to Yemen on July 17.