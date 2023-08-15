It would be the fourth case against Trump this year, which could lead to the first televised trial of a former president in American history that includes charges usually used to bring down mobsters..

Trump said in a post on his page on the “Truth Social” website that the matter was “ridiculous”, calling on a local election official who called him by name and described him as a “failure” not to testify before the grand jury..

“Those who falsified and stole the elections are the ones who rigged (…) and they should be prosecuted,” the former president wrote.

Among the incidents likely to stand out among the accusations is a phone call Trump made to officials in Georgia, asking them to “find” the votes that would overturn his defeat by Democrat Joe Biden in the southern state..

Analysts also expect charges to be filed over a scheme to send false testimony about his alleged victory in Georgia to the US Congress, as well as over false testimony by Trump aides about election fraud..

The case also potentially exposes the harassment of two poll workers in Fulton County and access to sensitive data from an election office in a rural county south of Atlanta one day after the 2021 Capitol riot..

A separate “private” grand jury heard 75 witnesses last year and submitted a confidential report in February, recommending several counts..

Forensic analysts expect Atlanta District Attorney Fanny Willis to consolidate the allegations against Trump and others into a single case under Georgia’s Impact of Racketeering and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act..