Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency John Kerry, the US Presidential Envoy for Climate Change, said during the World Bank Group’s Spring Meetings, which were held via visual communication technology, that the United Arab Emirates is committed to adopting renewable energy sources on a large scale as an essential component of efforts to work for climate, and to take advantage of opportunities. Available to boost economic growth and accelerate its pace. The US Envoy for Climate Change – in a joint session with Kristalina Georgieva, Director General of the International Monetary Fund, moderated by Becky Anderson of the American CNN Network – praised the efforts made by the UAE in organizing the regional climate change dialogue in the Middle East and North Africa region in Abu Dhabi recently, pointing out that the dialogue provided an ideal platform to discuss pressing issues with the aim of reducing emissions and strengthening global efforts to work for climate.

He stressed that the participants in the dialogue agreed to make every effort to accelerate the transition to a new energy economy.

He said: I have drawn my attention to the extent of the UAE’s commitment to the success of the COP26 Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will be held in Glasgow, where there was encouragement for further emission reductions, as well as great efforts to support countries in the transition process towards adopting clean energy solutions. … and it is clear that for a period of time they will continue to benefit from traditional energy sources, especially gas, as it is an important part of the transitional period. They also realize that this transformation is necessary, and supports the trend towards diversifying the economy. Kerry added that he touched the pioneering role of the leadership of the UAE in the region, as it had clearly realized many years ago the importance of a shift towards clean energy, long before this issue was of interest to the world, as it invested in renewable energy projects and supported economic diversification efforts. The pace of investment at the moment.

He pointed out that many parties are now beginning to look seriously at hydrogen as a source of energy, and are actually trying to contribute to exploring the possibility of benefiting from it due to its abundance, and if the electrolysis process can be accomplished using the least amount of energy possible, this may actually make it a basic fuel in the future. .

He explained: We are witnessing today a race in this field, which is a welcome race and we need it globally to reach the goals of the year 2030 with the importance of understanding the challenges of the current decade for its main role in our future decisions, as this period is crucial for taking decisions to limit the repercussions of climate change.

He said that one of the most important outcomes of the regional climate change dialogue held in Abu Dhabi is to unite the participating countries in a dialogue on the impacts of climate change on them, and to discuss their role in facing these challenges.

The US Presidential Envoy for Climate Change participated in the regional climate change dialogue along with a group of officials in the field of climate action in the Middle East and North Africa, where the dialogue dealt with many basic topics, including accelerating the pace of deployment of renewable energy solutions, and exploring the potential of energy sources. New carbon-free technology, maximizing the impact of climate change mitigation technologies, including carbon capture, and reducing carbon emissions from hydrocarbon fuels. Discussions focused on the impacts of climate change particularly relevant to this region, including food and water security, combating desertification, and preserving the environment. The United States of America and the UAE issued a joint statement in which the two sides affirmed their commitment to facing the challenge of climate change and working to advance global climate ambitions. The two countries declared their intention to cooperate to invest in financing decarbonization efforts in the MENA region and elsewhere, and to help those most affected by climate change adapt to its repercussions.