This comes at a time when many Americans have resorted to using other means of transportation, either because of the high cost of airline tickets or to avoid crowded airports.

More than two million passengers pass through checkpoints every day at US airports during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Pressure that airlines are trying to deal with without turning into a disaster in terms of overcrowding or canceling and delaying flights due to the lack of sufficient crews to meet the high number of flights.

“We are in better shape than we were this summer,” said Pete Budig, Transport Secretary. I was very concerned about the delays and cancellations that we saw in the early part of the summer, we asked the airlines to take steps such as more realistic scheduling so that they sell tickets they know they can carry their passengers, increase the level of staffing and raise fares, and we have seen a number of airlines take these steps This contributed to real improvements.

One of the female travelers said: Certainly, tickets have become much more expensive. For a while, I got round-trip tickets for eighty dollars, but now they are closer to four hundred dollars.

This congestion, although airlines can deal with it, is not a good indicator for travelers, as it is synonymous with high demand, and thus high ticket prices.

Railway officials expect that the number of travelers will rise during the Thanksgiving holiday, which extends until Sunday, to higher levels even than it was before the Corona period, as the prices of airline tickets and car gasoline are still high for many, which makes the train the most suitable way for them.