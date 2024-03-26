US officials said on Tuesday that the crew of the cargo ship that collided with a main bridge in the US city of Baltimore, causing it to collapse, sent a distress signal shortly before the collision.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore said in a press conference on Tuesday that, thanks to the distress signal, officials were able to stop traffic to prevent more cars from passing through the bridge.

It is noteworthy that at least six people are still missing after the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore near Washington fell into the water after the cargo ship collided with one of the bridge's support columns early today.

Moore confirmed, according to the crew, that there was a power problem on board the ship, without providing further details.

It has not yet been possible to determine the cause of the collision.

Moore said preliminary investigations indicate it was an accident.