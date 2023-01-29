Finally, the eagles of america They achieved their first victory of the tournament by beating Mazatlán by a landslide and resounding 6-0. Those led by coach Fernando Ortíz won with goals from Rodríguez (30′), Diego Valdés (31′), Martin (33′, 57′, 93′), Sánchez (40′).
Here we present how the performance of each of the azulcremas players was.
Oscar Jimenez (9): The Mexican goalkeeper had a field night on the field of the Azteca Stadium. The superiority of the premises was such that he did not have any complications. In the complementary part he made a save on a good play by Benedetti.
Erick Lira (9): The one-on-ones against Nicolás Benedetti cost him work. The player could not with the speed of the Colombian.
Nestor Araujo (9): The defender Néstor Araujo went to the front in a set piece play and sent his header to the crossbar.
Sebastian Cáceres (9): Good on the toppings. She was seen as a timer and doing the markings well. In the second half in an action against Loba he fell on his head, although he did not go further.
Salvador Reyes (9): He had good one-on-ones against Colula. He was repeatedly seen sending poisonous passes into the pot. He got out of change.
Alvaro Fidalgo (10): He was master and lord of the middle sector of the field. He distributed the balls correctly and used his ‘magic’ to play with the ball. He got out of change.
Diego Valdes (10): Compared to the other games, in this game he was more solid, he touched, moved and created dangerous opportunities. He set up the goal for Jonathan Rodríguez’s goal and scored the second of the night. Good game from the Chilean.
Richard Sanchez (10): Once again, he showed that he has a well-educated leg and scored a great goal in the collection of a free kick.
Alejandro Zendejas (9): One of the most participatory in the entire game. From the first minutes he touched the ball and leaned on Lara to go to the front. The coach relieved him for the complementary part.
Jonathan Rodriguez (10): He was a starter in this game and took the place of Brian Rodríguez. At minute 29 ‘he was reunited with the goal to shoot with the door open and open the scoring. He put the accurate pass for Henry to score his goal. He got out of change.
Henry Martin (10): He was part of the play for the Americanista goal, by putting the pass to Diego Valdés so that he would eventually make it 1-0 for the ‘Cabecita’. Again in the second goal he won the mark to set the assist. He put the cherry on the cake with a hat trick. Great match!
Leonardo Suarez (5): He entered at 61′ for Alejandro Zendejas. He had good actions on the right wing and at times he was encouraged to hit him from medium distance.
Brian Rodriguez (3): He entered for Jonathan Rodríguez. He did not show himself so much on the pitch. There were few interventions.
Jonathan Dos Santos (n/a): Little was shown in the field. At minute 78 ‘he suffered a hard tackle, which compromised his continuity in the game, he came off the exchange due to injury.
Luis Fuentes (5): He entered through Salvador Reyes. Little was offered, he was discreet and obliging.
Pedro Aquino (9): He entered at minute 83′ due to the injury of Jonathan Dos Santos. He put in attendance for the last of Henry Martin.
