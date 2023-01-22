Club América received the Puebla Strip at the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’ on matchday 3 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, where they got the first three points of the contest.
The Eagles equalized the match at 2-2 with scores from Henry Martin Y Alexander Zendejaswhile for the Strip he scored Silva Y gularte.
We leave you with the performance rating of each of the Eagles players.
Oscar Jimenez (7): He was minimally demanded during the first half of the game, but in the second part he received two scores.
Emilio Lara (7): As usual, he intervened in some of the team’s important defensive plays, but sent a ball into a corner that could have been sent to a kick-off and that was where the first goal fell against.
Israel Reyes (8): He put in some good coverage and tackling to protect the goal from dangerous shots.
Nestor Araujo (8): The experienced defender made several passes and distributed the ball in various areas during his participation.
Salvador Reyes (8): He received an opportunity as a starter, but he could not show much, since his participation was minimal in the game. In addition, he gave assistance to zendejas.
Richard Sanchez (8): He is the player who gave the most passes during the match, many important balls passed through his feet in dangerous blue-cream plays.
Alvaro Fidalgo (8): Many important balls also passed through the Spanish midfielder.
Alejandro Zendejas (9): She was very participative in the match with timely interventions, be it with passes, sweeps or shots at the rival goal. She was also the assistant in the annotation of Henry and scored the second goal.
Diego Valdes (7): The number 10 was pressing in the attack with passes and shots, one of them went straight to goal, but did not go further. He was booed by the cream-blue fans.
Brian Rodriguez (6): During the first period he did not have his best participation, since he was very absent and did not have much prominence.
Henry Martin (10): He was the author of the goal with which the Eagles took the lead on the scoreboard.
Jonathan Rodriguez (-): The Uruguayan attacker entered the game at minute 68 and could do little to help the score.
Roger Martinez (-): In his 150th game with the Eagles, he entered the game at 77.
Jonathan dos Santos (-): He entered the game at 78′ by Sanchezbut there was little he could do.
Leonardo Suarez (-): The midfielder entered at minute 85 without much to do in the match.
