Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Amer Salmeen Al Marri, founder and director of the “Al Ain Film Festival” continues his approach of supporting local and Gulf cinema and the festival through the exchange of experiences and cultures with filmmakers across the region, and fruitful cooperation with other Arab and international festivals, which aim to make Emirati film visible outside the scope of the film. Locality, and emphasizing the festival’s own slogan in support of youth and future cinema.

Amer Salmeen Al-Marri was a guest at the 12th Malmo Arab Film Festival, which was recently held in Sweden, in order to activate communication and cultural exchange between the Malmo Festival and Al Ain Film Festival in its upcoming sessions. Al-Marri stressed that he seeks, with steady steps, to create a cinematic movement through his multiple tours in Arab and international festivals, to exchange views and ideas about the film industry and its development, in an effort to build partnerships that contribute to the journey of building this sector, in addition to focusing on attending the local film and introducing the other to what cinema has reached. The Emirates is a great development in both technical and technical terms.

He continued: The presence of the “Malmo Film Festival” was of great importance in terms of introducing the other to the status of Al Ain Festival among other Arab and international festivals, and keenness to follow and watch most of the films that participate in the festival’s competitions, and to learn about the latest cinematic works, which can be selected to be shown in the fifth session of the festival. Al Ain Film Festival. Malmö for Arab Cinema is one of the prominent festivals that shed light on Arab cinema, and it has become one of the most important and influential Arab festivals in the West. Since its establishment in 2011, it has made distinguished strides in managing constructive dialogues of interest to the public and specialists, given the festival’s location in Sweden, which includes diverse cultures and coexist on its land. on its diversity.

It is noteworthy that “Malmö for Arab Cinema” screened in its session this year more than 65 films between documentary, feature and short. From Lebanon, the festival opened with the Jordanian film “Daughters of Abdel Rahman,” starring Saba Mubarak, Farah Bseiso, and Maryam Al-Basha.