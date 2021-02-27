Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Innovative Amer Saeed Al-Jabri, a graduate of security, strategy and information technology studies, designed a mini-forensic laboratory that serves government or private agencies. It is an initial examination of securities, documents and security features, and aims to separate minerals. Al-Jabri told Al-Ittihad: The innovation was provided with a manual and electromagnetic system, and the innovation won the gold medal from the Russian Federal Authority for Intellectual Property. The mini-laboratory was also equipped with a lighting feature to detect watermarks, ultraviolet and infrared rays, and it works on all kinds of currencies. Paper and documents, and it shows the signs of securing the currency and the pulp of the paper and its colors, and it is also provided with a magnifying glass to see the details of the documents and banknotes.

Al-Jabri confirmed that he designed the Emirati Reader 7 E, which reads and checks passports and travel documents at the same time, and is the first of its kind to check passports and documents, as it can read all passports in the world, both regular and electronic, and the device came to light with the support of the team His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

Al-Jabri’s innovation obtained a patent from the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America, and the device is distinguished by its unlimited database, as it contains more than 1,763 original documents and 196 electronic chips from more than 200 countries.

Al-Jabri said: He also reads it with seven different readings, such as reading the electronic chip in the document, and also reading it via infrared, ultraviolet rays, regular colors and readable areas in the document and comparing it to the original reference, and this process takes only two seconds.

He added: It is also possible to manually examine the document in the same device without the need to refer to the criminal laboratories. The device is characterized by the availability of scanning feature to read all types of documents, airline tickets, “barcodes”, global identity cards, visas, and a number of technological features and applications.

100% safe

Al-Jabri said: The device serves the fields of police and security work at the ports and borders, after it has proven its effectiveness under the supervision and follow-up of the Emirati German Company for Security Printing, a pioneer in the field of security, and its manufacture according to international occupational safety standards and ISO, indicating that it aims through its launching this The invention is to be a security wall to deter criminal developments in the forgery of documents, in a way that contributes to the realization of the state’s vision, in terms of security and safety stability, economy and tourism, and in line with the UAE’s orientation to be the most innovative country in the world.

He said: This innovation has actually been implemented, and it is now available in all the country’s air, land and sea ports, and nationality departments in the country, and not only that, as the innovation has received great interest from more than 12 countries in the world, and there are some countries that have offered to acquire it due to its capabilities. The advanced and lower price compared to the devices currently used.

He continued: The device is distinguished by that it takes into account occupational safety, because the devices currently used and because of the use of x-rays in them to detect fraud require the employee to wear protective tools, but the new device, after being examined by international standards, has been proven to be 100% safe for its users.