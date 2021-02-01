Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Amer Abdel Rahman, who is returning to the Bani Yas team, thanked the Al-Samawi management for giving him the opportunity to return to his first home, and said in a special statement to Al-Ittihad: I promise everyone to strive hard to help the team, and to return to the previous technical level.

He added: They waited for me in a different way, and at a special level, to prove myself, indicating that he is doing his best in the training that he begins with Bani Yas during the next few days.

Amer Abdul Rahman saluted Hussein Al-Musabi, a member of the technical committee of Bani Yas Club, for the great effort he made in the deal for his return to the “Heavenly House”, wishing that it would meet everyone’s expectations and benefit the team in the coming period.