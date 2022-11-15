The amenorrhea is the absence of menstruation, often defined as the lack of one or more menstrual periods. Primary amenorrhea refers to the absence of menstruation in someone who hasn’t had a period by age 15. The most common causes of primary amenorrhea involve hormone levels, although anatomical problems can also cause amenorrhea.

Amenorrhea: the main causes A period is counted from the first day of bleeding a menstrual period to the first day of bleeding of the subsequent period. Most women have a menstrual cycle that lasts 21 to 35 days. A typical period lasts 2 to 7 days, with the heaviest bleeding in the first 3 days. Secondary amenorrhea refers to the absence of three or more consecutive periods in someone who has had periods in the past. Pregnancy is the most common cause of secondary amenorrhea, although problems with hormones can also cause secondary amenorrhea. Depending on the cause of your amenorrhea, you may experience other signs or symptoms along with the absence of periods, such as:

Milky discharge from the nipple;

hair loss;

Headache;

Vision changes;

Excess facial hair;

Pelvic pain;

Acne.

Amenorrhea can occur for a variety of reasons. Some are normal, while others can be a side effect of medications or a sign of a medical problem. Some people who take birth control pills (oral contraceptives) may not get their period. Even after stopping birth control pills, it may take some time for regular ovulation and menstruation to return. Injected or implanted contraceptives can also cause amenorrhea, as can some types of intrauterine devices.

Some medications can cause menstrual periods to stop, including some types of:

Cancer chemotherapy;

antidepressants;

Blood pressure medications;

Allergy medications;

Sometimes lifestyle factors contribute to amenorrhea, for example:

Low body weight. An excessively low body weight – about 10% below normal weight – disrupts many hormonal functions in the body, potentially stopping ovulation. Women who have an eating disorder, such as anorexia or bulimia, often stop having periods because of these abnormal hormonal changes.

Excessive exercise. Women who participate in activities that require rigorous training, such as ballet, can see their menstrual cycles disrupted. Several factors combine to contribute to menstrual loss in athletes, including low body fat, stress, and high energy expenditure.

Fatigue. Mental stress can temporarily alter the functioning of the hypothalamus, an area of ​​the brain that controls the hormones that regulate the menstrual cycle. As a result, ovulation and menstruation may stop. Regular menstrual periods usually resume after the stress has eased.

Many types of medical problems can cause a hormone imbalance, including:

Thyroid malfunction. An overactive (hyperthyroidism) or underactive (hypothyroidism) thyroid gland can cause menstrual irregularities, including amenorrhea.

Pituitary tumor. A noncancerous (benign) tumor in the pituitary gland can interfere with the hormonal regulation of menstruation.

Early menopause. Menopause usually begins around age 50. But, for some women, the ovarian supply of eggs decreases before age 40 and menstruation stops.

Problems with the sex organs themselves can also cause amenorrhea. Examples included:

Uterine scars. Asherman’s syndrome, a condition in which scar tissue builds up in the lining of the uterus, can sometimes occur after a dilation and curettage (D&C), C-section, or treatment for uterine fibroids. Uterine scarring prevents the normal buildup and shedding of the uterine lining.

Lack of reproductive organs. Sometimes problems arise during fetal development that lead to missing parts of the reproductive system, such as the uterus, cervix, or vagina. Because the reproductive system has not fully developed, menstrual cycles are not possible later in life.

Structural abnormality of the vagina. An obstruction in the vagina can prevent visible menstrual bleeding. There may be a membrane or wall in the vagina that blocks the outflow of blood from the uterus and cervix.

Factors that can increase your risk of amenorrhea include:

Family history. If other women in your family have had amenorrhea, you may have inherited a predisposition to the problem.

Food problems. If you have an eating disorder, such as anorexia or bulimia, you’re at a higher risk of developing amenorrhea.

Athletics training. Rigorous athletic training can increase the risk of amenorrhea.

History of some gynecological procedures. If you’ve had a D&C, particularly related to pregnancy, or a procedure known as a ring electrodiathermy excision procedure (LEEP), your risk of developing amenorrhea is increased

The causes of amenorrhea can cause other problems as well. These include:

Infertility and problems with pregnancy. If you don’t ovulate and don’t have your period, you can’t get pregnant. When hormonal imbalance is the cause of amenorrhea, it can also cause miscarriage or other problems with pregnancy.

Psychological stress. Not having periods where your peers have theirs can be stressful, especially for young people transitioning into adulthood.

Osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease. These two problems can be caused by not getting enough estrogen. Osteoporosis is a weakening of the bones. Cardiovascular diseases include heart attack and blood vessel and heart muscle problems.

Pelvic pain. If an anatomical problem is causing amenorrhea, it can also cause pain in the pelvic area.

Dr. Manuela Farris, gynecologist, declared: Meanwhile, it is useful to clarify that there are two types of amenorrhea: the primary one, which concerns girls who have not yet had their first menstrual period at 16 and the secondary one which instead involves the absence of cycle for at least three months. In other cases, when menstruation is irregular, and arrives after, for example, 60 days, we speak of oligomenorrhea”

“One of the most common causes is weight loss, especially if sudden. Many girls who follow strict diets often find themselves in a condition of amenorrhea. Even female athletes or girls who practice sports at a competitive level are often subject to amenorrhea. Then there may be some cases of hypothalamic amenorrhea (caused by stress or again by weight loss) and also obese girls, or who have had sudden weight gain, can be subject to this problem”.

“Polycystic ovary syndrome can cause menstrual irregularity or amenorrhea, some forms of thyroiditis and hyperprolactinaemia which can be caused by a simple increase in prolactin or by a pituitary adenoma”.

Farris explained that in some cases it is a defense mechanism of the body: “It is a physiological protection, in the case of amenorrhea caused by weight loss, if you go below a certain level of fat mass, estrogens are no longer produced and the whole production mechanism at the brain level is blocked. In fact, the body would not be in a position to carry on a pregnancy and for this reason menstruation is blocked. And the same goes for athletes, all muscles and with very little fat mass, let’s think of dancers or gymnasts: the body protects itself to prevent a pregnancy that it could not support”.

“Except in the case in which the amenorrhea is caused by polycystic ovary syndrome (in which case we are not in the presence of an estrogen-progestogen deficiency) the prolonged absence of menstruation causes loss of bone mass. This is the most serious consequence. Having suffered from amenorrhea does not affect fertility (always a separate discussion in the case that it is caused by polycystic ovary syndrome)”.

If, on the other hand, the amenorrhea is caused by a significant weight loss and eating disorders: “In these cases, a team of doctors and experts is needed to solve the problem and get menstruation back. In general, however, once the weight is put back on and a percentage of fat mass of at least 17-18% is returned, menstruation returns”.

“Of course it could take some time because sometimes stress is added to eating disorders that can affect menstruation, you need to be patient.” The pill can possibly serve to restore the deficient estrogens. But this evaluation must always be done accurately with your gynecologist”, concluded the expert.

It is important to specify that this is an article for informational purposes and has no intention of replacing the precious work of the family doctor and any specialist doctors of reference. Amenorrhea is a serious condition and as such must be treated, investigating its causes and finding the right therapies, personalized for each patient. About 1 in 25 women who are not pregnant, breastfeeding or going through menopause experience amenorrhea at some point in their lives.